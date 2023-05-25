UAE: Up to Dh5,000 fine for owners of some vehicles who fail to register in tracking system before October 30

The latest Henley report ranked Dubai among the top 20 cities for being home to the highest number of millionaires
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security called on owners of means of transporting goods and trucks registered in the United Arab Emirates to register in the Electronic National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments during the approved registration period, which ends on October 30, 2023.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said that the National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments is one of the latest customs projects aimed at supporting the customs security system in the country, facilitating trade movement and raising the level of security and road safety by monitoring the movement of trucks and shipments in the country from the first port of entry until it reaches its final destination in the country through electronic tracking devices that are installed on shipments and trucks at the country's ports, allowing monitoring of its movement around the clock.
The application of the National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments is within the framework of the Authority’s plan to support the system of customs control over the movement of trucks and shipments, ensure their safe arrival at the set time, and monitor violations and abuses that may occur, which include:
- Transit trucks.
- Hazardous materials transport trucks.
- Restricted material transport trucks.
- Goods with high customs duties transport trucks.
Al Khaili added that the Authority was keen to provide facilitations for the owners of means of transporting goods registered in the country by giving them a period to settle their conditions and register, provided that the period ends on October 30, 2023, as administrative financial fines will be applied to those who fail to register during the prescribed period in accordance with the regulations and decisions approved in this regard. This fine will be by one thousand dirhams for the first month, and one hundred dirhams for each subsequent month, with a maximum of 5 thousand dirhams.
The registration in the system shall be carried out by the target groups, through the license holder or his legal representative submitting a registration application in the system via the website https://register.entsts.ae , and attaching the documents required to complete the registration process (vehicle licence, company activity, truck plate number, etc.). This shall be followed by setting an appointment for the applicant to install the tracking devices on the truck, where the specialized company installs the tracking devices on the truck, which means that it enters the system and is subject to the tracking and monitoring system adopted in the country.
The list of categories concerned with registration in the system includes owners of means of transporting goods such as transit trucks, hazardous materials transporting trucks, restricted materials transporting trucks, goods with high customs duties transporting trucks, and any other trucks that are determined by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.
