Watch: Inside UAE's first Etihad Rail station in Fujairah with robot guides

The UAE's passenger train project has reached a milestone with the unveiling of Etihad Rail's first station in Fujairah, offering an early glimpse of what travellers can expect. The station’s cream-and-grey palette, combined with expansive glass and modern finishes, creates a bright, futuristic space. The interiors feature the trademark grey colours with abundant natural light, accentuated by LED lights.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Etihad Rail Chairman Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the station and toured its facilities. They then took a train from Fujairah to Bathna and were briefed on the station’s facilities, progress on the wider network, and the phased introduction of passenger services.

In a video shared on social media, a gold-and-black robotic machine with a touchscreen welcomes guests and provides information. Multiple black-and-grey ticket vending machines allow travellers to pay for their trips. Tickets can be printed or electronic. In the video, the group is shown a printed ticket with journey details and departure and arrival times. The QR code on the ticket grants access to the platform.

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During the visit, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed affirmed that the station would open new opportunities for the emirate by strengthening trade, enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors. He added that the Etihad Rail network would enable greater access to the emirate’s tourism and natural assets.

Etihad Rail passenger services

On Tuesday, a senior official of Etihad Rail revealed that the passenger services will begin in 2026 and will be opened in phases. In the first phase, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah will be connected. Once fully operational, the network will link 11 major cities and regions, enabling residents to travel between distant emirates with ease.Etihad Rail

It is estimated that travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah by train will take approximately 100 minutes, compared to more than 2.5 hours by road. The travel time from Abu Dhabi to Ruwais is 70 minutes, while the travel time from Dubai to Abu Dhabi is 57 minutes.

Each train will carry up to 400 passengers, travelling at speeds up to 200 km/h. The trains will have business and economy classes, with additional luggage space. According to the prototypes displayed so far, an automated barrier system will control entry and exit from the train station, similar to those on the Dubai metro.