UAE gears up to ensure traffic flow, road safety as school bus services to begin

As students gear up to get back to school in buses, the UAE has assured residents it is ready with a traffic to enhance road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Federal Traffic Council has directed the intensification of traffic presence around schools and on major roads, including intersections and internal and external routes, particularly during morning hours and after school dismissal.

This will regulate traffic movement, reduce accidents, and facilitate the movement of school buses, in addition to ensuring safety of pedestrian crossings, so that students can safely reach school gates from vehicles.

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The authority also urged drivers to remain attentive while driving, reduce speeds near schools, comply with traffic laws and regulations, and come to a complete stop when the school bus 'Stop' arm is extended.

Drivers are also encouraged to cooperate with traffic patrols, contributing to smoother traffic flow and reducing accidents.

UAE's Ministry of Education on Saturday (April 18) announced the resumption of school bus operations across the country starting Monday (April 20).

The decision, made in collaboration with local educational authorities, applies to all public and private schools in the UAE, marking a return to normal transportation services after a temporary suspension during the recent “current phase.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Education had postponed school bus services for nurseries, kindergartens, and schools nationwide as part of precautionary measures.

The resumption of bus services coincides with students across the UAE returning to in-person learning on the same day. This marks a significant transition back to classroom education following more than a month of remote learning.

Education regulators have increased readiness checks, training programmes, and operational reviews to ensure a safe and structured reopening across institutions.