UAE traffic alert: Sharjah closes part of key road from today

This will make way for the installation of expansion joints for a bridge, according to the authorities

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:41 AM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that a road in the emirate's Hoshi area will be partially closed from today, March 23, until March 28.

The authority said the partial lane closure will affect mainly those who are coming from Warehouse Lands towards the Hoshi area. This will make way for the installation of expansion joints in the bridge. Traffic is expected to return to normal by Tuesday.

Motorists in Sharjah are reminded that this Ramadan, paid parking hours had been extended. The municipality had earlier announced that parking fees will apply from 8am to midnight, Saturday to Thursday.

Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.

