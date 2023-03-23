UAE traffic alert: Sharjah closes part of key road from today

In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that a road in the emirate's Hoshi area will be partially closed from today, March 23, until March 28.
The authority said the partial lane closure will affect mainly those who are coming from Warehouse Lands towards the Hoshi area. This will make way for the installation of expansion joints in the bridge. Traffic is expected to return to normal by Tuesday.
Motorists in Sharjah are reminded that this Ramadan, paid parking hours had been extended. The municipality had earlier announced that parking fees will apply from 8am to midnight, Saturday to Thursday.
Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.
ALSO READ:
In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400
The country stands in solidarity with the two nations as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster
The iconic structure is a major tourist attraction, and welcomed more than one million visitors from 163 countries in a year
Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her
This year's event featured catalogue of two-year-old horses selected from Ireland and the UK going under the hammer
People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears
Double rainbows are formed 'when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop'
It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by over 300 million people all around the world