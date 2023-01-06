UAE traffic alert: RTA announces road closures for cycling championship

Motorists have been advised to use alternate roads during the race

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 7:30 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 7:31 PM

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) have announced the closure of certain key roads in Dubai on Sunday, January 9.

Taking to Twitter, the authority advised motorists to use alternate routes as the Elite Men's Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will be taking place from 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm.

The following roads will be affected for a duration of 10-15 minutes:

Jumeirah Street a Infinity Bridge Al. Khaleej Street 2nd December Street 2nd Zaa'beel Street Al Mustaqbal St. (with the Future of Museum Roundabout) Al Meydan Street Manama Street Expo Street Lehbab Road Al Qudra Street Al Boursa Street Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street

