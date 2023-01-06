UAE traffic alert: RTA announces road closures for cycling championship

The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm
The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) have announced the closure of certain key roads in Dubai on Sunday, January 9.
Taking to Twitter, the authority advised motorists to use alternate routes as the Elite Men's Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will be taking place from 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm.
ALSO READ:
The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm
Emirates is one of the top 3 countries for quick approval of medicines and treatments, including but not limited to genetic treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs) and vision loss
New entity will have full capacity to perform necessary legal actions to achieve objectives
Saqr Ghobash to chair the legislative chapter next Wednesday
Companies are going extra mile to keep employees happy and recognise their exemplary performances
Kidane is wanted for leading a criminal organisation that, over several years, kidnapped, mistreated and extorted East African migrants to smuggle them into Europe
Residents have to pay 5% import customs duty and 5% value-added tax (VAT)
Adafsa verifies that these products comply with the 'limits, ratios and controls' specified in the country's standards