UAE traffic alert: Police announce temporary closure of key road from 2am

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic rules

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 9:11 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 9:12 PM

A key road in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region will be temporarily closed from 2am tonight (April 27), the emirate's police announced.

The Abu Dhabi Police said Hamim Road will be shut in both directions after the first tunnel for a period of 15 minutes. During this time, heavy vehicles will be crossing the area.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic rules, the authorities added.

ALSO READ: