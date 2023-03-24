UAE traffic alert: Part of road near Sheikh Zayed Bridge to be closed from tomorrow

The launch of the Digital Dirham will address the problem and inefficiency of cross-border payments and drive innovations for domestic payments
Part of a road near Abu Dhabi's landmark bridge will be closed starting tomorrow, authorities announced.
Two right lanes towards Dubai and Al Shahama — near the Sheikh Zayed Bridge — will be closed from 12am tomorrow, March 25, until 12pm on Sunday, March 26, according to the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Here's a map:
The authority urges road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
ITC recently announced paid parking hours and toll gate timings for the holy month of Ramadan. Parking fees will be applied from 8am to midnight, Monday to Saturday, from 8:00am to midnight, and will be free of charge on Sundays.
Peak hours of the Darb toll gate system will be from 8am to 10am, and from 2pm to 4pm in the evening period. The toll charges will be applied from Monday to Saturday, and will be free of charge on Sundays.
