UAE traffic alert: Major Sharjah road to be partially closed for 3 weeks

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directional signs

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 2:58 PM

Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that one of the emirate's key roads will be partially closed for three weeks.

In an advisory, the authority said that starting Sunday, August 6, part of Maliha Road —towards its intersection with the Sheikh Khalifa Street — shall be closed for maintenance work.

The lane will remain shut until August 27, the SRTA added.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directional signs.

