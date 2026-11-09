UAE to postpone limit on number of licensed vehicles per resident under new traffic law

The review will consider the rights of vehicle owners, the needs of families and investors, and how vehicles are used, including classic, rare and luxury ones

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 7:51 PM UPDATED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 8:50 PM
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UAE's Ministry of Interior said it will postpone the implementation of a limit on the number of vehicles that residents may license under the new traffic regulation, pending the completion of a review.

The review will consider the rights of vehicle owners, the needs of families and investors, and how vehicles are used, including classic, rare and luxury vehicles.

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Under the new federal traffic regulation, set to go into effect from January 2027, residents who register or renew more than two vehicles would have been required to pay an additional fee for each extra vehicle, with the total number of licensed vehicles must not exceed five per resident. 

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However, the UAE Ministry of Interior said the decision to postpone the vehicle limit, under Article 89 of the new Implementing Regulations of the Traffic Law, came after listening to public feedback and considering the needs of different segments of society.

Federal traffic regulation from 2027

The new federal traffic regulation sets a number of changes from January 1, 2027, focusing on driver fatigue, expired licence renewal tests, e-scooter permits, and delivery drivers' safety.

Driver fatigue: Drivers in the UAE must not exceed nine hours of driving within a 24-hour period.

The nine-hour ceiling does not override the separate prohibition on driving while dangerously tired. A motorist whose fatigue affects safe driving must not continue, even if they have driven for fewer than nine hours. 

Renewing licence 10 years after expiry: Drivers seeking to renew a UAE driving licence that has been expired for more than 10 years will be required to undergo theory and practical tests.

The threshold concerns the time since the licence expired, not the number of years since it was first issued. The regulation does not prescribe a full beginner driving course or specify mandatory training hours for these licence holders. 

Minimum age for e-scooter: UAE has set 15 as the minimum age for applying for an electric scooter permit; the permits will be valid for three years.

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