UAE: Temporary road closures on November 24 for Ajman Cycling Race 2024

Ajman Police urged motorists to take alternative routes to reach their destination
Ajman Police General Headquarters on Thursday announced temporary road closures for motorists on two key streets, for the Ajman Cycling Race on Sunday, 24, November.
These closures will take place from 6.15am to 9.30am.
The roads that will be closed are Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street between Al Raqaib 2 and Al Jurf 1.
See the map below:
The authority urged motorists to take alternative routes to reach their destination.
This is the eighth edition of the race. The event is open to men across various distances. The 40km race is open to both men and women, while the 100km race is open to men. Women can take part in the 80km race.
