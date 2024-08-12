E-Paper

UAE: Temporary closure announced on major road

The authorities advised motorists to exercise caution

by

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:24 PM

Emirates Road (E611) will be temporarily closed at the stretch opposite Emirates Station, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Monday.

The closure would be for a period of 15 minutes, starting at 12am on Monday, 12 August, until Tuesday, August 13. The authorities advised motorists to exercise caution.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority earlier announced that the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be completely closed during weekends for two weeks, starting August 9 from 1am to 10am.


Additionally, traffic delays and diversions can be expected for a month during the weekdays, till September 9, from 10pm to 6am on Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

Web Desk

