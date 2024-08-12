UAE: Temporary closure announced on major road

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 7:24 PM

Emirates Road (E611) will be temporarily closed at the stretch opposite Emirates Station, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Monday.

The closure would be for a period of 15 minutes, starting at 12am on Monday, 12 August, until Tuesday, August 13. The authorities advised motorists to exercise caution.

