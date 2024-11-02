Watch: Speeding car flips over multiple times on UAE road after sudden lane change

Photo: Screengrab / Abu Dhabi Police video

Two reckless drivers, caught on Abu Dhabi's road cameras, recently caused accidents that could have been avoided if they had stayed in their lanes.

The Abu Dhabi Police shared clips of the incidents on Saturday, highlighting the danger of sudden lane deviations.

In one clip, around the 23-second mark, a black car is captured speeding and abruptly swerving from its lane.

The driver narrowly avoided a collision with a nearby minivan and a white car in the opposite lane. Its high speed, however, sent it crashing through the road barriers, causing it overturn multiple times.

In the same video, a white car is also seen crossing road markings — failing to notice a van that was moving on the fourth lane. The van then crashed into the sedan, forcing it to veer off and hit the gutter before bouncing back in its place.

Here's the footage: