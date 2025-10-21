UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

Ajman announced the installation of smart speed limiters in taxis and limousines operating in the emirate. The system will automatically adjust the vehicle's speed based on its real-time location, and the road limits.

Ajman is the first in the country to implement this type of smart system, which differs from those currently in use in the UAE. With more advanced technology, the new project aims to regulate vehicle speeds and reduce hazardous behaviour on roads.

The new devices identify the vehicle's location in real-time and the specified limits for each area, storing geographic range data with higher accuracy. It then compares the permitted speed with the current location and synchronises it automatically.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new features include:

Integrated smart mapping system that identifies the permitted speed for each area

Direct synchronisation with the electronic driving system to ensure high accuracy in speed control

Instant and continuous data updates to maintain compliance with designated speed limits

Enhancing passenger and driver safety while reducing risky driving behaviours on the road