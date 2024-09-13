UAE: Sharjah announces free parking on Prophet's Birthday

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:39 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM

Public parking will be free in Sharjah on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Sunday, July 15.

According to Sharjah Municipality, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays, and are identified by blue parking information signs.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.

Paid parking during public holidays