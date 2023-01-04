UAE: Revised bus fare system announced from January 23 in Ajman

Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1
The Ajman Transport Authority has announced a change in the bus fare system in the emirate.
Starting from January 23, 2023, bus fares will be unified whether paid for by cash or Massar Card. According to authority's call centre executive, all bus fares will be changed from January 23 except on buses going to Dubai.
A Massar card is Ajman's payment card for public buses. Cards can be topped up online or in person at bus stations.
According to authority's call centre executive, all bus fares will be changed from January 23, except on buses going to Dubai. Passengers who hold the card will pay the same fare as those paying cash.
Currently, the bus fare starts at Dh3 with Massar card and Dh5 with cash.
Yesterday, the authority announced a 30 per cent discount for students who hold Massar Cards.
According to a social media post shared by the authority, the move aims to encourage pupils to use public buses.
ALSO READ:
Subscriptions to the scheme had opened on January 1
Mohammed Rayful works as a pick-up driver and has been buying tickets for the past nine years
If work injury or illness results in worker’s death, the compensation is paid to the legal heirs in accordance with the country’s laws, or in accordance with what the person decides before passing away
Following a dip after the Covid-19 pandemic, the emirate's population has steadily increased on the back of economic recovery and job creation in diverse sectors
Over 10,500 police officers, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers and 3,651 patrols were deployed across the emirate to keep residents safe
Under the Vice President's leadership, the nation has become one of the most efficient governments in the world, says Dewa CEO
Foreign Ministry reiterates firm position on need to provide full protection and halt serious and provocative violations at the place
The Ambassador is looking to bolster usage of social media platforms in a bid to reach out to as many people as possible