UAE: Revised bus fare system announced from January 23 in Ajman

Yesterday, the authority announced a 30 per cent discount for students who hold Massar Cards

The Ajman Transport Authority has announced a change in the bus fare system in the emirate.

Starting from January 23, 2023, bus fares will be unified whether paid for by cash or Massar Card. According to authority's call centre executive, all bus fares will be changed from January 23 except on buses going to Dubai.

A Massar card is Ajman's payment card for public buses. Cards can be topped up online or in person at bus stations.

Currently, the bus fare starts at Dh3 with Massar card and Dh5 with cash.

According to a social media post shared by the authority, the move aims to encourage pupils to use public buses.

Where to apply for Massar card

Visit the authority’s official webiste: www.ta.gov.ae Visit the Ajman Central bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street

Guide to applying online

Go to the official website and select Massar Card Request Enter Emirates ID details and proceed to application form Complete the details and then upload documents Upload copy of Emirates ID and recent photo Submit the application A confirmation mail will be sent to your registered email ID Take a printout of confirmation mail and visit Ajman central bus station Make the payment and receive your Massar card

How to apply at central bus station

Provide Emirates ID and other documents at the counter Receive the card after payment and charge it according to your requirements

Cost of Massar Card

A Massar card costs Dh25 The card comes with a balance of Dh20.

