UAE: Police surprise 60 drivers with gifts for following traffic rules in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Abu Dhabi Police / Facebook

The Abu Dhabi Police's Happiness Patrol has struck again: Sixty motorists in the emirate were recently surprised after being pulled over—not for a traffic offense, but because they were good drivers.

Aiming to spread positivity and promote road safety, UAE authorities reward drivers who follow traffic rules. In previous years, there were motorists who received free fuel cards while some earned 'star of honour' badges. There was also a time when huge TV sets were given away.

In the latest happiness patrol initiative in Al Ain, the drivers received gifts, the authorities said, without specifying what was inside the paper bags that they handed to them.

"The Abu Dhabi Police will continue rewarding those who drive safely so they can serve as role model for others," said Maj Matar Abdullah Al Muhiri from the Deputy Directorate of Traffic Affairs in Al Ain's Traffic Administration of Security Patrol.