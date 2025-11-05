UAE plans 4th national highway under Dh170-billion project to tackle rising traffic

The UAE is studying a fourth federal highway stretching 120km with 12 lanes as part of a Dh170 billion national roads and transport investment programme.

With a capacity for up to 360,000 trips a day, the plan for the new highway was revealed as Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei addressed the UAE Government Annual Meetings on Wednesday.

The new corridor will sit alongside major upgrades to the country’s three existing federal highways, which will undergo significant lane expansions to ease congestion and support population and economic growth.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Mazrouei said federal road efficiency is targeted to rise by 73 per cent over the next five years, with lanes increasing from 19 to 33 in each direction under a comprehensive expansion plan.

Etihad Road will be widened by six lanes, three in each direction, increasing capacity by 60 per cent and bringing the total to 12 lanes.

Emirates Road will grow to 10 lanes across its entire length, increasing capacity by 65 per cent and reducing travel time by 45 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will also be widened to 10 lanes, lifting capacity by 45 per cent.