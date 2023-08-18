UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

The authority has even issued a map to inform motorists of the change. Take a look at it below

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:27 AM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM

A road will be partially closed from Saturday, the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi has said.

In a tweet, the authority mentioned that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street will be partially closed from Saturday, August 19.

Two left lanes of the road will be closed from midnight on Saturday, August 19 till 5am on Monday, August 21.

The authority has even issued a map to inform motorists of the change. Take a look at it below:

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: