UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

The youths, aged 16 and 17, had ventured into the challenging terrain yesterday afternoon
A road will be partially closed from Saturday, the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi has said.
In a tweet, the authority mentioned that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street will be partially closed from Saturday, August 19.
Two left lanes of the road will be closed from midnight on Saturday, August 19 till 5am on Monday, August 21.
The authority has even issued a map to inform motorists of the change. Take a look at it below:
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
