UAE traffic alert: Key road to be partially closed from tomorrow

Residents have to pay 5% import customs duty and 5% value-added tax (VAT)
The Integrated Transport Centre has announced that there will be a partial road closure on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street in Al Ain.
The authority said in a tweet that the closure will come into effect tomorrow, January 7, 2023. The street will remain partially closed for 3.5 weeks and will reopen on January 30, 2023.
The closure will be on the road heading towards Dubai.
Motorists have been urged to drive "cautiously" and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
ALSO READ:
Residents have to pay 5% import customs duty and 5% value-added tax (VAT)
Adafsa verifies that these products comply with the 'limits, ratios and controls' specified in the country's standards
Literary work of vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya to be presented by artists from Kerala Kalamandalam on stage
During the latest draw, 14 other lucky participants won the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh71,428 each
The gesture comes under a new initiative launched as part of celebrations for Gulf Inmate Week
Besides praises for the UAE Vice-President from various leaders, the clip showcased the city of Dubai and its achievements in all areas and fields
Employees who don’t pay the penalties will not be eligible for new work permits
Dr. Sheikh Sultan also mentions new projects that will provide jobs in the emirate