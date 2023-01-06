UAE traffic alert: Key road to be partially closed from tomorrow

The street will remain partly closed for 3.5 weeks

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 1:15 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 1:23 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre has announced that there will be a partial road closure on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street in Al Ain.

The authority said in a tweet that the closure will come into effect tomorrow, January 7, 2023. The street will remain partially closed for 3.5 weeks and will reopen on January 30, 2023.

The closure will be on the road heading towards Dubai.

Motorists have been urged to drive "cautiously" and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ: