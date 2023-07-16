UAE: Partial road closure announced for 2 weeks starting July 17

Viral video: UAE residents in awe of President's humility as he invites expats to take pictures with him
Sheikh Mohamed greets the people with a smile and talks to them as they get their photograph taken with him
Motorists in the UAE have been alerted of a partial road closure. The Sharjah Roads and Traffic Authority announced the implementation of a partial closure of Al Musalla Street in Khor Fakkan.
The closure is due to the start of maintenance work to raise the road's efficiency. Authority will carry out the repair work in two phases.
The first stage of maintenance work will be carried out for two weeks - from Monday, July 17 to Monday, July 31. The second stage of the work will begin on Tuesday, August 1 and continue till Monday, August 14.
The 2-phase closure will be implemented as shown in the plan below:
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed greets the people with a smile and talks to them as they get their photograph taken with him
A legal expert clarifies whether a deported person can visit the Emirates
A former resident asks about the eligibility to apply for a driver's licence in UAE
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea
This delightful custom involves sharing light meals, savouring traditional coffee and indulging in dates while fostering a sense of community and kinship
Raffle prizes for DSS have grown exponentially from gold to millions of dirhams in cash prizes, cars and even apartments
Swaleh Balala's clothing brand in Dubai offers 5% of its proceedings to The Mara Elephant Project
The Ministry of Interior shares the steps to file criminal reports using its app