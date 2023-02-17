UAE: Partial closure announced on major road for weekend

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre announces the closure to be effective from early morning on Saturday

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:23 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced partial closure of a major road for the weekend.

According to a tweet by the centre two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bridge - Abu Dhabi towards Corniche will be closed from 12am on Saturday. The road will reopen for traffic at 12pm on Sunday, the centre has said.

