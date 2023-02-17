UAE: Partial closure announced on major road for weekend

UAE's Abrahamic Family House to open on March 1: How to get there, plan your visit; all you need to know
A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the cultural landmark epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence
Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced partial closure of a major road for the weekend.
According to a tweet by the centre two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed Bridge - Abu Dhabi towards Corniche will be closed from 12am on Saturday. The road will reopen for traffic at 12pm on Sunday, the centre has said.
ALSO READ:
A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the cultural landmark epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence
Meeting discussed the Council's vision and strategy that are aligned with emirate's development priorities, and the role of the media in achieving the economic agenda
Bollywood actor Dino Morea will meet and greet residents during the February 19 event
Total active cases stand at 14,320
The 3 places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th-century Jewish philosopher
Sheikh Mohamed said that the Emirates remains committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress
More than 12,000 students from 80 nationalities have flown to the Emirate to hone their English in the past two years
Payment for the service is made through credit cards and Apple Pay only, cash on delivery is not possible