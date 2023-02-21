UAE-Oman railway: New agreement signed to develop 303km network

Passenger trains will run up to 200 km per hour, slashing travel time to one hour and 40 minutes to reach Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:05 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:10 PM

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network, signed a cooperation agreement with Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor in Abu Dhabi, to support the development of the 303km railway network, which connects Oman and the UAE, with an overall investment value of $3 billion.

Passenger trains will run up to 200 km per hour, this will slash travel time from Sohar to Abu Dhabi to one hour and 40 minutes, and from Sohar to Al Ain to 47 minutes. Meanwhile, freight trains will run up to 120kph.

The partnership with Mubadala comes in line with the two parties' efforts to explore investment opportunities in the railway sector and strengthen cooperation to support the Oman and Etihad Rail Company in accelerating the planning and execution process of the UAE-Oman Rail Network.

The cooperation agreement includes formation of working groups and joint committees to benefit from the shared expertise and knowledge, joint efforts in developing economic and financial feasibility studies, in addition to joint investments in the development of the UAE-Oman railway network and cooperation to enhance the project’s added value.

The signing ceremony was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of Oman and Etihad Rail Company,, has witnessed the signing ceremony, along with members of the Board of Directors of Oman and Etihad Rail.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of the Oman and Etihad Rail Company, and Dr. Bakheet Saeed Al Katheeri, Executive Director of the UAE Industries Unit at Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of Oman and Etihad Rail Company, said: “The establishment of Oman-Etihad Rail network, is an extension of the strategic relations and strong historical ties between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and the foundation of the strong partnership between Etihad Rail and Oman Rail. The joint venture will transform the infrastructure, transport, and logistics sectors, and enhance commercial movement and social cohesion, by linking economic, industrial, commercial, and residential centers through the railway network.”

“The signing of the cooperation agreement between Oman and Etihad Rail company and Mubadala reflects the commitment of both parties to building strategic partnerships and strengthening cooperation with leading entities to promote investment, economic growth, and comprehensive development in both countries. The agreement will contribute to enhancing and developing the national economy in the UAE and the Sultanate by improving supply chain efficiency, opening new cross-border trade opportunities, and providing safe and sustainable means of transportation via rail for passengers and goods,” His Excellency added.

Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Executive Director of the UAE Industries Unit at Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, commented: “"The MOU signed between Mubadala, and Oman and Etihad Rail Company is designed to explore and unlock new opportunities in the infrastructure, transport, and logistics industries. The strategic partnership with Oman and Etihad Rail Company is aimed at driving economic development and collaboration amongst both countries as well as create value for all stakeholders."

Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Oman and Etihad Rail Company said: “The rail network between Oman and UAE is of strategic importance as it is a valuable addition to the logistics service sector in both countries, and contribute to increasing their competitiveness in the market by reducing the total cost of the supply chain. This is in line with both countries’ goals of achieving sustainable development by improving the transport and infrastructure sectors. The agreement with Mubadala reaffirms the strategic position of the joint rail network project to achieve its objectives and ambitions.”

New prospects

The signing of the agreement follows the establishment of the Oman and Etihad Rail Company, a joint venture established by Oman Rail, the Sultanate’s national developer and operator of railway networks, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network, under the agreement signed last September between the two companies on the sidelines of the visit of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Oman.

Economic benefits and business opportunities

The UAE-Oman Rail Network will increase market competitiveness and reduce the overall cost of supply chains, due to its increased efficiency compared to other modes of transport. The Network will also provide trade and investment opportunities for the private sector, providing new and diverse job opportunities, training national human resources, enriching tourism activities, improving the competitiveness of the two countries in global trade and establishing their position as logistics hubs that serve as gateways to regional markets.

