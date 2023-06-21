UAE: New speed limit announced on key Abu Dhabi bridge starting June 23

'This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he died before I was born; it is very important for me that my children get to see me as they grow up'
Starting June 23, a new speed limit will apply on Abu Dhabi's Al Saada Bridge due to road works taking place in the area.
This, however, will be implemented only until the end of December 2023, the emirate's transport authority announced on Wednesday.
The speed limit will be reduced to 80kmph in both directions of the bridge on the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from Friday, Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said.
Drivers are urged to strictly follow traffic signs and take the suggested alternative routes, the ITC said.
"This will help us alleviate congestion and ensure everybody’s safety," it added.
Here's a view of the affected road:
