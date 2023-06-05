UAE: New speed limit announced on Abu Dhabi road; change takes effect on June 7

New signboards have been put up in both directions to display the latest change

Starting June 7, Abu Dhabi will implement a new speed limit on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Road (Al Qurum).

On Monday, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, announced the change and said that the new signboards indicating the latest speed limit have been put up.

Authorities called on motorists to adhere to the new speed signs specified on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Street (Al Qurum) in both directions, which will be effected from Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The previous speed limit on Al Reem Island was 100kmph. However, in the social media post, Abu Dhabi Police did not specify the latest change.

The changes have been implemented in order to improve traffic safety. According to authorities, reducing speed limits could help improve traffic safety and prevent accidents. Motorists are urged to watch their speed and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

Recently, the speed limit on Abu Dhabi's Sweihan Road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport — has been revised. From 140kmph, the new speed limit was reduced to 120kmph starting from June 4.

Abu Dhabi also implemented a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road — from May 1, violators will be fined Dh400. Officials explained that the maximum speed on this major highway will be 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph shall apply on the first and second lanes from the left.

Slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.

