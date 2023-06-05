UAE: New speed limit announced on Abu Dhabi road; change takes effect on June 7

The country has aimed to be Net Zero by 2050
Starting June 7, Abu Dhabi will implement a new speed limit on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Road (Al Qurum).
On Monday, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, announced the change and said that the new signboards indicating the latest speed limit have been put up.
Authorities called on motorists to adhere to the new speed signs specified on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Street (Al Qurum) in both directions, which will be effected from Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The previous speed limit on Al Reem Island was 100kmph. However, in the social media post, Abu Dhabi Police did not specify the latest change.
The changes have been implemented in order to improve traffic safety. According to authorities, reducing speed limits could help improve traffic safety and prevent accidents. Motorists are urged to watch their speed and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.
Recently, the speed limit on Abu Dhabi's Sweihan Road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport — has been revised. From 140kmph, the new speed limit was reduced to 120kmph starting from June 4.
Abu Dhabi also implemented a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road — from May 1, violators will be fined Dh400. Officials explained that the maximum speed on this major highway will be 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph shall apply on the first and second lanes from the left.
Slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.
ALSO READ:
The country has aimed to be Net Zero by 2050
In October 2021, the country announced its ambitious action of attempting to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
The Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai recently reviewed progress of key development projects in Hatta
Khansaheb Group firm supports Art Connects Women
The mall had first announced its new name in January this year via a TikTok video
The toxic gas is particularly dangerous due to the fact that it is odourless and colourless, and thus difficult to detect
Lovesy Mole Achamma, a resident of the Emirates for 21 years, is currently employed at a hospital in the capital
Weekly draw saw 1,017 winners take home Dh1,448,250 in prize money