Dubai's RTA announces temporary bus route changes for UAE National Day

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary changes to bus routes between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, starting November 29 until December 3.

The authority said that the E100 route will be diverted from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station heading to Abu Dhabi.

The E102 route will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Shabiya Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.