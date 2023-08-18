UAE motorists alert: Expected delay on Dubai road this weekend

According to RTA, the delays are due to road works and traffic diversion

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 3:19 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority has warned motorists of a delay on a Dubai road this weekend in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The delay is set to take place on Sheikh Rashid Street intersection with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street.

The delays are due to road works and traffic diversion, which are set to take place from 1am on Saturday, August 19, until 6am on Monday, August 21.

