UAE motorists alert: Delays expected on key Dubai road during weekend

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has put out an advisory informing motorists of a possible delay on a key road.
The authority said that delays can be expected from 12am on Sunday, August 13 till 5am on Monday, August 14.
The delays will be caused by construction work, which will be held on the intersection of Jumeira Street and Al Manara Road.
It advised motorists to use alternative routes and follow directional signs.
