UAE motorists aim to clear black points in new initiative, avoid further violations

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Some residents in UAE are taking advantage of a new initiative, set to be implemented from August 26, which offers them the opportunity to reduce black points on their driving licence.

The UAE's initiative will allow motorists who follow all relevant traffic rules on the first day of the new academic year (August 26) – as thousands of students go back to school after the summer break – to get four black points reduced from their files.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Vara Malinovsky, a Russian national residing in Meydan, is one of the residents looking to benefit from this initiative. She currently has six black points on her traffic file for not giving way to emergency vehicles. “I did not realise that a fire truck was behind me, and the cars ahead of me were going at a very slow pace,” said Malinovsky.

“But when I got a chance, I gave way to the truck. The next day, I received a message that I had eight black points on my file, and my vehicle was impounded for a month with a fine of Dh3,000.”

After paying the fines and impounding her vehicle at home, two black points were reduced.

To participate in the initiative, residents must sign a six-point pledge on the Ministry of Interior's website, committing to safe driving practices. The pledge includes maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, giving priority to pedestrians, always wearing seatbelts, adhering to speed limits, avoiding the use of handheld mobile phones while driving, and giving way to emergency and public service vehicles.

Now, Malinovsky is keen to register for the initiative to remove four more black points. “I am thankful for this initiative from the government,” she said, adding that she will not commit any violation.

Abdul Hadi, an Iranian expat residing in Nad Al Hamar, has accumulated 22 black points over the past year. “I accidentally jumped a red signal and received 13 black points with a fine of Dh1,000. Other violations added up, and I have a total fine of Dh3,500,” said Hadi.

After clearing the fines, his black points have been reduced, and he is now left with just two. “I will be registering for the pledge by the UAE authorities,” added Hadi, who is determined to avoid future violations.