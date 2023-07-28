UAE: Major road to be partially closed in Abu Dhabi from today

The Emirates declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for 3 days starting today
The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced a partial road closure in Abu Dhabi.
The authority said that the three right lanes of a key road will be closed from 11pm today, Friday, July 28 till 6am on Monday, July 31.
Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road which runs by Khalifa City and Raha Mall will be partially closed. The shut lanes will be towards the direction of Al Shahama and Dubai.
In the map below, the lanes that will be closed off have been marked.
The authority has urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by all rules.
