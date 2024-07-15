E-Paper

UAE: Maintenance work on major road; police caution motorists

Two lanes leading to a roundabout on the E311 stretch will be closed at several stages

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:07 PM

Two lanes leading to Khatt Roundabout on the E311 stretch will be closed at several stages for a 6km distance, according to a post on X by Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The authorities called on vehicle drivers to exercise caution amid the maintenance works, on Khatt street.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Traffic on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, leading to the roundabout, will shift to become two-way until October, according to X.


In Abu Dhabi, a major road is set to be partially closed for almost a month starting Sunday, July 14, according to Abu Dhabi Mobility.

The closure on Nahyan The First Street will start from 12am on Sunday and last until Saturday, August 10.

