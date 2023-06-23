UAE: Insurance mandatory for foreign vehicles entering at Al Ghuwaifat Port Station from June 26

Vehicles coming to the country can now buy insurance online before reaching the port station

By Wam Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 7:14 PM

Foreign vehicles entering the UAE by land at Al Ghuwaifat Port Station must be insured from June 26, as per a new resolution by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

ICP launched a new e-service to facilitate this process. Foreign vehicles coming to the country can now buy insurance online before reaching Al Ghuwaifat Port Station. This service makes it easier and faster for travellers or those transiting to cross the port using various electronic channels and aims to increase their satisfaction by reducing paperwork. Details on how to access the service are available on the ICP's website: https://aber.shory.com , or by downloading the "Shory Aber" application available for iOS and Android devices.

Travellers are required to provide proof of insurance upon arrival at ports. An official said the ICP is committed to providing excellent services to travellers and ensuring efficient procedures at land ports by introducing a smart insurance service for foreign vehicles entering the country. This service can be accessed online anywhere in just two minutes, saving travellers time and hassle. They are also not required to leave their cars or search for insurance providers when they arrive.

