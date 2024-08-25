UAE: How to reduce traffic in front of schools during rush hour

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

It’s back to school on Monday, and traffic congestion at school districts and adjoining roads is also expected to return. The culprit for the bottleneck, according to transportation experts and motorists, is the practice by some parents stopping in front of schools when they drop off or pick up their kids.

“Schools zones become choke points in the morning and afternoon,” noted Dubai resident Ferdinand Fraga, explaining: “Even if parents stop for only one minute to drop off or pick up their kids, the road will become congested because one car stopping, will be followed by another car, then another one, until a long line of vehicles is created. What’s worse, sometimes, they occupy two to three lanes.”

“This practice is really unsafe. Many things can go wrong if you leave your car in the middle of the road – even if it’s a service road,” Dr Mostafa Al Dah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting, underscored.

He added stopping cars in the middle of the road is a traffic violation, and parents who do this in front of schools are actually liable to pay traffic fines in Dubai for as much as Dh1,000, along with getting six black points on their driving licence.

The Emirati traffic safety researcher and former head of traffic studies section at Dubai Police said the fine is a form of deterrent “but what is more important is for parents to have discipline on the road.”

“Drop off the kids early to school and avoid the traffic rush – that’s always an option. They can park at the proper designated areas and walk their kids for a few metres to school,” he underscored.

Staggered entry for schools

Another solution is to have a staggered start so they students will not come and leave all at the same time. This is being done in a few schools, including Bloom World Academy in Al Barsha South. The idea is for schools not to start the same time as when most people go to work.

John Bell, founding principal of the school, earlier told Khaleej Times: “We are the first school in the UAE to offer a 9am start. This ensures families have time in the morning. Less stress. Less traffic. It has been a hugely popular initiative.”

“We believe staggered school entry is fundamental to rebalancing family life, and we acknowledge families need and want flexibility. the school is open from 7am to 7pm – and families can make bespoke decisions about what works for them,” he added.

Tracy Crowder-Chloe, principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, told Khaleej Times on Saturday that they have set in place a back-to-school traffic management strategy.

She said: “We have dedicated parking and crossing points in place, and our proficient security team is doing a fantastic job in managing and directing traffic to ensure a smooth transition for parents and students.

“We also have our dedicated senior leadership team stationed at every gate and drop-off point to assist parents. We are working closely with the Saadiyat management office to address any traffic issues promptly and find solutions on the spot.

We have also implemented a staggered approach during the first two weeks of school to help our FS1 students acclimate to a classroom setting with short visits and interactions with their teachers and classmates,” the school principal added.