UAE: How smart driving test system uses AI, sensors to evaluate drivers

Here is a detailed overview of the system, including its features and an explanation on how it conducts assessments

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:02 PM

The Smart Driving Test System (SDTS), which is used to test new drivers in Abu Dhabi, is an automated driving behaviour assessment that scores a candidate based on pre-defined testing criteria. This artificial intelligence system captures every action a driver takes during a test trip.

“As soon as the driver opens the door, the system starts. The cameras record, starting from seat/ mirror adjustment to speeding, lane changing, leaving safe distances, compliance with traffic signs, and much more,” said Anas Al Zghoul, head of research and development at Tatweer MEA.

Tatweer is participating in the Dubai World Police Summit, hosted by the Dubai Police at the World Trade Center. The summit provides a platform to explore the current challenges that police forces are facing, as well as the latest technological advancements, strategies, and innovations across the law enforcement and security spectrum.

The SDTS car uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology with advanced sensors and cameras. “We have nine cameras mounted on the car with many sensors. The module reads the data from the vehicle’s computer- Controller Area Network (CAN) data. Out of the nine cameras, four are mounted on each side for a panoramic bird’s eye view and two are mounted on the rear and front windshield to record the vehicles on the road and driving capabilities of the ride,” said Zghloul.

“The other two cameras are installed on the front and rear glass panels. The camera is mounted in front to monitor the driver's eye gaze and eye movement while changing lanes entering the roundabout, etc. It monitors if the driver takes the compulsory checks,” added Zghloul.

Tatweer management believes it introduces a new innovative concept of driving licensing, where automation and process standardization ensure accuracy, efficiency, evidence, and timely monitoring capabilities. “This guarantees transparency and reduction of human error through eliminating human interference,” said Zghloul.

The cameras, sensors, and all the AI module are connected to a panel at the rear of the vehicle, which relay the data to the centre for evaluation.

Features of the system

- Full Automation

Fully automated process for evaluating driving behaviour based on pre-defined testing criteria.

- Processing Unit

Centralized data unit that reads data inputs from all system components, including devices, sensors, vehicle information (OBDII), etc., and then processes the data through machine learning algorithms to extract the applicant's testing faults.

- Result Verification

Test findings are verified by examiners and operators to double-check, accept, or reject.

- ADAS

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) is a state-of-the-art technology that uses image processing algorithms for the recognition of road features to assess the applicant's reactions and decisions accurately.

- KPIs & Data Analysis

The system produces different reporting of test numbers, test results, applicants’ characteristics, hardware/ software health status, etc.

- Location Mapping & GIS

The system integrates with the latest GIS technologies to report and monitor the applicant's exact location in real-time.

- Live Test Monitoring

The system allows supervisors to monitor the tests in the GIS platform and the vehicle's location.

- Results with Evidence

The system displays the applicant's score, and test result with a Pass/Fail status supported by video evidence of the applicant's errors for future use and verification purposes

