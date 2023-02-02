UAE fuel prices rise: Transport authority announces increase in taxi fares

Petrol prices have gone up by up to 27 fils per litre for the month of February

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 9:18 AM

Ajman Transport, the transport authority for the emirate of Ajman, has announced a change in taxi fares.

The authority said that for the month of February 2023, passengers will be charged Dh1.83 per kilometre. This is up 5 fils per kilometre from last month, when it was Dh1.78 per kilometre.

Fuel prices in the UAE have risen this month by up to 27 fils per litre. Super 98 price has been increased by Dh0.27 or 9.7 per cent to Dh3.05 per litre; Special 95 hiked by Dh0.26 or 9.7 per cent to Dh2.93; and E-Plus price has been raised by Dh0.27 or 10.4 per cent to Dh2.86 a litre.

Since UAE announced to deregulate prices in August 2015, the UAE’s Fuel Price Committee has been revising the local retail fuel rates at the end of every month. Local fuel prices are substantially cheaper when compared to global rates.

ALSO READ: