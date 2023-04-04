UAE: Free WiFi service announced on intercity buses in Sharjah

Move is part of authority's comprehensive development plan to improve quality of services provided to public transport users

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:33 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:31 PM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Monday announced the launch of free internet service on buses between cities in the emirate. The move is part of the authority's comprehensive development plan, which aims to improve the quality of services provided to public transport users.

Passengers at Sharjah's bus station can also enjoy free WiFi. Residents waiting for their buses can access the service by connecting to the open WiFi network. Commuters do not have to create usernames or passwords or even give their e-mail and mobile phone numbers.

The intercity buses in the emirate operate daily trips on 15 main routes. Sharjah has an integrated public transport system mainly run by the Mowasalat Buses by SRTA. Similar to the NOL card in Dubai, commuters in Sharjah use Sayer and Mowasalat cards for convenient payment options.

Free internet service is also available on intercity buses from Dubai to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The service enables inter-city bus riders to surf the Internet through their portable devices, tablets or smartphones; and process several tasks in transit, a time-saving exercise.

Public buses in Abu Dhabi are also equipped with free WiFi for all passengers provided through du telecoms. The free service is available at all the main bus stations in Abu Dhabi as well as across all air-conditioned bus shelters in the city.

ALSO READ: