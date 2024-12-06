UAE: Flying taxis to take off in Abu Dhabi in 2026

Photo: Supplied

Archer Aviation Inc. on Friday announced that it has entered into a multiparty collaboration agreement with key UAE and Abu Dhabi entities to advance the establishment of electric air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to formalise the cooperation between all UAE and Abu Dhabi stakeholders in preparation for the launch of the first commercial eVTOL flight in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Under the agreement, Archer Aviation will become the first manufacturer of vertical electric vehicles in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and will launch the first commercial flying taxi operations in the emirate, making it the first to establish local manufacturing capabilities for full eVTOL production.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, a key signatory to the agreement, will facilitate coordination among Abu Dhabi entities in preparation for launch of commercial operations in Q1 2026. Forming a robust ecosystem for eVTOL development, other parties to the agreement include Abu Dhabi Airports (AD Airports), Falcon Aviation Services, Etihad Aviation Training, Etihad Airways, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility). The collaboration outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party and lays the foundation for definitive agreements between Archer and the commercial stakeholders.

The partnership represents a strong alignment between leading aviation industry players, and follows a previous collaboration agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to accelerate air taxi commercialisation.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "We are pleased to see leading members of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector collaborating with Archer to support the launch of air taxis in the emirate. This partnership marks a major milestone in the efforts led by Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Systems Council to accelerate smart and advanced mobility solutions, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a global leader in smart and autonomous vehicles.”

Director General of the GCAA, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said: “We are committed to launching electric air taxis safely in the UAE. Today’s consortium announcement showcases the importance of collaboration across the country’s preeminent aviation entities in order to host Archer’s Midnight in the region next year.”

Etihad Airways CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, commented: “Abu Dhabi continues to lead the way in safe aviation innovation, and we look forward to working with Archer to commercialise their electric air taxis, which we hope will carry premium Etihad passengers to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport in the near future.”