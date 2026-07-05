Up to Dh10,000 fine: Putting feet up, fare evasion, full list of Etihad Rail violations

The UAE's first passenger train took its maiden journey earlier this week, with some lucky residents managing to join the country as it made history.

The Etihad Rail, currently running between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, has a large number of people waiting to take a ride on the train — with it selling over 10,000 tickets before its first journey.

While a journey on the train that offers stunning, scenic views may be exciting, it is important to keep in mind that committing a violation could land a passenger in hot water.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Take a look at the full list of violations, along with the penalties associated with it.