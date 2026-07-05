Up to Dh10,000 fine: Putting feet up, fare evasion, full list of Etihad Rail violations
The Etihad Rail has a large number of people waiting to take a ride on the train — with it selling over 10,000 tickets before its first journey
- PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 8:24 AM
The UAE's first passenger train took its maiden journey earlier this week, with some lucky residents managing to join the country as it made history.
The Etihad Rail, currently running between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, has a large number of people waiting to take a ride on the train — with it selling over 10,000 tickets before its first journey.
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While a journey on the train that offers stunning, scenic views may be exciting, it is important to keep in mind that committing a violation could land a passenger in hot water.
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Take a look at the full list of violations, along with the penalties associated with it.
Littering: Disposing of rubbish improperly on trains or within related premises — Dh200
Putting feet on train seats — Dh200
Refusing to leave the platform at the arrival station: Failing to leave the platform when instructed to do so by Etihad Rail Personnel or an authorised person — Dh200
Travelling without a valid ticket: Failing to present a valid ticket upon request, including presenting a ticket issued under the name of another person – Dh200
Fare evasion: Deliberately avoiding payment of the correct fare, such as by using a discounted ticket without entitlement — Dh200
Misuse of tickets: Using a discounted or concessionary ticket without meeting the eligibility criteria, such as age or disability status — Dh200
Occupying reserved seats without authorisation: Sitting in seats reserved for specific passengers without proper authorisation — Dh200
Smoking in prohibited areas: Smoking, inhaling, or vaping in non-designated areas, including trains and stations — Dh500
Disruptive, unpleasant, abusive, threatening, or intimidating behaviour: Engaging in behaviour that disrupts the comfort and safety of other passengers or staff, such as loud noise, harassment, verbal abuse, threats, soiling the train or station, or spitting — Dh500
Prohibited or restricted materials: Carrying any prohibited or restricted items in breach of the 'contract of carriage' — Dh200
Travelling in the wrong travel class: Occupying a higher class of service than permitted by the passenger's ticket — Dh200
Failure to comply with instructions: Failing to follow the instructions of the Etihad Rail personnel or authorised persons, especially during emergencies or routine checks — Dh200
Blocking or interfering with doors: Preventing the closure of train access doors before departure, or opening or attempting to open doors while the train is moving or when the train is at the station — Dh5,000
Tampering with or activating safety equipment: Interfering with, damaging, or activating without reasonable cause any safety equipment, such as emergency alarms, emergency brakes, or fire extinguishers — Dh5,000
Throwing objects: Throwing any object in, at, or from a train, railway vehicle, or station platform — Dh5,000
Causing delay: Acting in a manner which causes train services to be delayed — Dh500
Trespassing on railway land — Dh5,000
Damaging passenger railway vehicles or station property, including through graffiti or vandalism — Dh5,000
Intoxication: Entering or remaining on trains or stations while intoxicated or unfit to travel — Dh200
Possessing alcoholic beverages: Bringing or drinking any alcoholic beverages on board trains contrary to the prohibition — Dh200
False activation of emergency equipment: Activating any emergency or communications system without reasonable cause — Dh5,000
Ticket fraud or alteration: Altering any ticket with intent to defraud or obtaining a ticket by fraudulent means — Dh200
Boarding or alighting while train in motion: Attempting to board or exit a train while it is moving or positioned between stations — Dh500
Misuse of emergency exits: Using emergency exits outside of an emergency without authorisation — Dh5,000
Possession or dealing in controlled substances: Possessing, consuming, supplying, or dealing in any controlled substance or narcotic — Dh500
Unauthorised commercial photography or filming: Conducting commercial photography, filming, or recording without prior written authorisation from Etihad Rail — Dh500
Any other offence: Not specified above committed inside trains or at stations and related premises — Dh100 to Dh10,000 depending on the seriousness of the offence, at Etihad Rail sole discretion.