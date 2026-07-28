Dubai motorists to save time after new lanes open on Ras Al Khor, Al Khail roads

Motorists using Ras Al Khor Road and Al Khail Road could see shorter journeys during peak hours after new lanes were added and entry and exit points were upgraded on both roads.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the improvements have boosted road efficiency by 20 per cent.

On Ras Al Khor Road, a new lane has been added towards Al Khail Road, extending from the Financial Centre Street intersection to Al Khail Road southbound. The road has been widened from three lanes to four, increasing its capacity by 33 per cent.

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Improvements were also carried out at the exit from Financial Centre Street towards Meydan and at the entrance to Ras Al Khor Road towards Financial Centre Street.

The changes are expected to reduce journey time on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road from 15 minutes to 12 minutes — an improvement of 20 per cent.

A new one-kilometre lane has also been added on Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

The section has been widened from three lanes to four, increasing road capacity by 33 per cent. RTA said that the additional lane will help distribute traffic more efficiently and reduce journey time by up to 20 per cent during peak hours.

The works are part of RTA’s programme of rapid traffic solutions at locations with high traffic volumes.

The latest improvements follow other works carried out in the same corridor, including the opening of a new exit from Financial Centre Street to Ras Al Khor Road and the widening of Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road towards Al Meydan Street.

RTA has also introduced traffic improvements at several locations in Business Bay.

The authority said that the works support its efforts to develop road infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai’s growth and improves daily journeys for residents and visitors.