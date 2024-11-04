Watch: Driverless air tours in UAE? Abu Dhabi to launch first trial vertiport, self-driving drone test

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Abu Dhabi will launch the first trial vertiport in UAE, in a move by The Advanced Mobility Hub (AMH), a subsidiary of Multi Level Group.

AMH will also conduct the first self-driving drone test at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Port Zayed to advance sustainable transport in the emirate, in an agreement between AMH and Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Under the agreement, the project aims to lead to opportunities for sustainable transportation using E-vtol and autonomous aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing, with a capacity ranging from two to five individuals, as well as logistics services of heavy or light types.

"This plan aims to enrich the experience of cruise passengers and contribute to enhancing tourism activities in the UAE, by providing air tours to see the tourist attractions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi," said Mohamed Salah, CEO of Multi Level Group. "This in turn supports increasing the number of tourist nights and creating additional sustainable and non-polluting activities," he added

An agreement between ADNOC, AD Ports Group, Multi Level Group, and e&, will also explore using eVTOLs for cargo operations to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs and carbon emissions.

The entities will explore opportunities to address transportation and logistics requirements for the petroleum services sector, both on land and at sea.