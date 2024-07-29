UAE: Closure announced on major road towards Dubai

Gaming regulatory authority developed a framework aimed towards protecting consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders
The Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) will be closed towards Dubai, Abu Dhabi mobility announced. This is due to emergency road work, according to a post on X.
Authorities called on motorists to use alternate routes.
Below is a map of the closed routes. Alternate routes have been highlighted. The map also shows the routes for trucks.
Earlier, authorities had announced a partial road closure on the E10 stretch towards Abu Dhabi. The three right lanes of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan road would be closed from July 23, 12am to August 3, 5am.
