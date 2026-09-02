UAE approves federal law regulating self-driving vehicles

The UAE has approved a new regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles, laying the groundwork for the use of driverless transport as trials and commercial rollouts gather pace across the country.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The law sets up rules for inspecting, registering and licensing self-driving vehicles. It also explains how companies can test new vehicle technologies.

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The law clearly states what car agents, operators and passengers must do. It also defines the responsibilities of federal and local government authorities when it comes to these vehicles.

The government said the law will encourage the use of clean technologies that are better for the environment. It will also help reduce road pollution and traffic congestion. Another key goal is to improve road safety and reduce accidents involving self-driving cars.

With this new federal law, the UAE is moving closer to having one unified set of rules for self-driving cars across all seven emirates. This will ensure consistency while supporting innovation in this fast-growing sector.

Dubai's goal

Dubai already has its own laws for self-driving cars. In 2023, the emirate introduced rules for operating and running commercial services with autonomous vehicles, regulated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). It stipulates that no autonomous vehicle (AV) can drive on public roads without a specific license from the RTA.

Dubai wants 25 per cent of all trips to be smart and driverless by 2030.

In February this year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the start of official operations for autonomous taxi services. The fleet will include 100 self-driving vehicles.

Last month, Uber Technologies announced that Baidu's fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles are now officially available for riders to book on the Uber platform. Riders in Dubai requesting an UberX or Uber Comfort may be matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle. Initially, the service will be available in select locations in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating territory in the future.

Abu Dhabi has also moved forward with its own system. The emirate recently issued the first operating permits for fully driverless cars in the region. It also introduced special blue licence plates to help authorities easily identify these vehicles on the roads.