UAE: Al Ain to replace 50% of signboards; here's why

20,000 new boards will go up in the city, announces the municipality on Wednesday

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 3:47 PM

The municipality of Al Ain announced on Wednesday that 50% of the city's signboards will be replaced. The old boards will be replaced by 20,000 new ones, enhancing efficiency.

According to the authority, the decision has been taken to ease the experience of road users. It said that 45 per cent of signs which are dilapidated or repetitive will be replaced.

The new signs will also allow motorists to use the road with "ease and clarity". The replacement of the boards will also serve to enhance management of public assets and infrastructure, as well as help with their maintenance.

ALSO READ: