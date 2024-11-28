UAE: 50% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain

The Umm Al Quwain Police announced a 50 per cent traffic fine discount from December 1 until January 5, 2025.

The decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before December 1, 2024. This initiative also covers the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and traffic black points. However, the offer is not valid for serious violations.

The announcement comes ahead of the celebrations of the 53rd UAE National Day, coined Eid Al Etihad this year.

The authority called on all vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision and pay their accumulated fines, and to comply with traffic rules. This initiative is part of the Umm Al Quwain Police's efforts to improve customer satisfaction and supports the Ministry of Interior's strategy to enhance road safety.