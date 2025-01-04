UAE: 2 new bridges in Abu Dhabi to ease traffic, cut morning rush delays to 20 seconds

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Residents in Abu Dhabi can look forward to a significant reduction in travel time, with cuts of up to 80 per cent following the opening of two new bridges in the emirate. The new infrastructure is set to ease traffic and reduce average morning peak delays to just 20 seconds, according to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The DMT announced on Sunday that these bridges will improve traffic flow along a key route connecting Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street to Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street, which leads towards Musaffah.

The new bridges are expected to benefit a wide range of commuters, particularly those travelling to central Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport, Mussafah, and Hudayriyat Island.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dh315-million project features a three-lane flyover bridge on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and a two-lane bridge connecting Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street to the same road. The new bridges feature five lanes, 61 street lights, and span a total length of 742 metres, covering an area of 10,242sqm. The ramps extend 990 metres and are supported by 12 piers.

Additionally, over 46,000sqm of street landscaping were upgraded, and 15,354 cubic metres of concrete were used in their construction. The project was completed with more than three million safe man-hours, achieving a major safety milestone by finishing without any lost time incidents (LTI).

The development also includes new pedestrian and cycle paths, improved service roads, and sustainable landscaping. The upgrade will accommodate up to 7,500 vehicles per hour and future-proof the area for additional development, including an underpass project to meet growing transportation demands.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, highlighted that the bridges are part of a broader effort to enhance Abu Dhabi's road network, improve connectivity, and support the city's growing transportation needs.