E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 2 key roads to be partially closed until Monday in Abu Dhabi

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 8:56 AM

Two key roads in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed until Monday, September 2, AD Mobility announced.

The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Rd (E311) from Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2.


The closure of the right lane towards Dubai will start from 5am on Saturday and last until 5am on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check the map below to see the area of then closure:

Photo: X/AD Mobility
Photo: X/AD Mobility

Another major road in the UAE capital will be partially closed from Saturday until Monday. Hazza bin Zayed The First St will be partially closed at 12am on Saturday and will last until 5am on Monday, September 2.

The map below indicates the area of the closure:

Photo: X/AD Mobility
Photo: X/AD Mobility

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE