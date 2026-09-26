Truck movement to be restricted on Dubai roads from October 1

Truck movement restrictions will take effect on Dubai roads from October 1, Dubai Police and RTA announced. Emirates Road will be exempt from the decision.

Timings vary according to the traffic corridor, area and congestion levels. Several key roads and locations are subject to a round-the-clock ban, including Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, all crossings and Airport Tunnel.

Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas such as Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour daily restriction from 6am to 10pm. Urban roads, including Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street, are subject to truck movement restrictions during three daily peak periods: from 6.30 am to 8.30 am, from 1pm to 3pm, and from 5.30pm to 8pm.

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RTA said it will also roll out an awareness campaign, in coordination with Dubai Police, to inform heavy vehicle drivers, transport and freight companies, and truck owners of the scope and timings of the restrictions and the alternative routes. Awareness messages will also be broadly circulated to reach as many drivers as possible, the authority added.

The move will also help ease congestion, increase capacity on roads, reduce journey times and improve overall efficiency of Dubai’s road network.

If companies require truck movement during restricted hours, in essential cases, they should apply through RTA’s website for the Mobility Permit for Heavy Vehicles in Banned Times and Roads through the Right-of-Way (ROW) Department, to avoid traffic violations.

Truck stops

The authority also said it is expanding the network of truck rest stops, and has already completed 14 of 16 rest stops across six key sites. In the statement, RTA urged truck drivers, transport and freight companies, and truck owners to comply with restriction timings, use permitted alternative routes, or head to designated truck rest stops.

RTA said it also expanded capacity at seven of these rest stops by adding 364 parking spaces, an increase of 50 per cent, bringing the total number of truck parking spaces at these facilities to 1,007. It also plans to provide four further permanent rest areas in partnership with the private sector.

More than 150,000 trucks use the rest stops each month, against a backdrop of approximately 400,000 truck journeys across Dubai every day, the authority added.