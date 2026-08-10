Travel time cut on Sheikh Zayed Road as RTA adds lane near Dubai Mall Metro station

Motorists travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road from Abu Dhabi towards Dubai World Trade Centre can expect smoother journeys after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed a major road widening project that increases capacity by 17 per cent and cuts peak-hour travel time by up to 10 per cent.

The project involves a 2km widening of the road, and increases the number of lanes from six to seven near Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro, boosting the road’s capacity by 17 per cent while reducing journey times by up to 10 per cent during rush hours.

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The upgrade is part of a wider package of traffic improvement projects being implemented along Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s busiest highways, aimed at easing congestion, improving connectivity with the surrounding road network and supporting the emirate’s growing transport demands.

The enhanced section serves thousands of commuters traveling daily to some of Dubai’s busiest business and tourism destinations, including Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the Museum of the Future, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool.

According to RTA, the improvements will also facilitate access during major exhibitions and international events hosted at Dubai World Trade Center while improving travel between commercial hubs and residential communities.

The latest upgrade follows the recent opening of a second-level bridge at the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development project.

The 1,000-metre, two-lane bridge accommodates up to 3,000 vehicles per hour and serves motorists traveling from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in the direction of Al Karama and Deira.

RTA said the bridge has significantly improved traffic flow by reducing the journey from six minutes to just one minute, while helping ease congestion at the busy World Trade Centre Roundabout.

The road widening and bridge project forms part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to expand road infrastructure, improve mobility and keep pace with the city’s continued population and economic growth.