Roadworks to railways: 7 transport updates in 7 days changing commute across UAE

Daily commute for residents across UAE have undergone some major upheaval in the past week. From Etihad Rail starting its very first passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah to Dubai Mall Metro station closing a key service road for the rst of the year, authorities have rolled out a bunch of updates in order to facilitate expansion of public transport and to prepare for future growth.

While some developments promise faster and smoother journeys in the long run, others mean temporary diversions, road closures and revised travel routes that commuters need to factor into their daily plans.

Here's a look at the biggest transport developments currently affecting residents.

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1. Dubai's summer upgrades at 28 locations

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a summer traffic improvement programme covering 28 locations across the emirate. The projects will be carried out between July and September during the summer holiday when traffic volumes are lower.

The upgrades include adding two extra lanes to Emirates Road, improving traffic flow in Business Bay, upgrading busy junctions on Ras Al Khor Road, and implementing changes around schools before students return for the new academic year.

In residential areas, RTA will add a new lane at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street, expand the right-turn movement from Ras Al Khor Road towards Dubai-Al Ain Road from one to two lanes, and widen a lane on Algeria Street in Al Mizhar 4 before the entrance to the labour accommodation.

For motorists, that means temporary roadworks now in exchange for shorter travel times in the months ahead.

2. Emirates Road expansion brings temporary diversions

Motorists using Emirates Road are also navigating temporary changes as RTA implemented a new traffic diversion on Emirates Road starting July 4, 2026, as part of ongoing expansion works.

A temporary closure of the Al Aayal Tunnel has been put in place, with alternative routes provided to motorists. The diversion will remain in effect for approximately two months while construction works are completed.

3. Dubai Mall Metro service road closed until end of 2026

Visitors heading to Downtown Dubai are being asked to plan ahead after RTA temporarily closed the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station.

The closure, which will remain in place until the end of 2026, is part of a major station expansion project designed to accommodate rising passenger numbers. Integrated traffic management measures and directional signage have been put in place to minimise disruption while construction continues.

4. Centrepoint Metro footbridge closes for Blue Line works

Another change affecting public transport users is at Centrepoint Metro Station, where a footbridge has been temporarily closed to facilitate construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

To minimise disruption, RTA has introduced a temporary, secure alternative passageway on Level G. Commuters have been advised to follow the directional signage installed on-site, which will guide them directly to the Red Line entrance.

5. AI takes the wheel in Dubai's bus operations

Dubai has begun rolling out an artificial intelligence-powered system to manage and operate its public bus network. The system will ensure that bus response is also consistent with changes in other modes of public transport, such as Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

The tech monitors over 1,100 buses and supports 26 operational scenarios, according to the RTA. Bus deployment will be reduced to less than one minute, down from previous times of 30 to 60 minutes.

6. Diversions in Sharjah for Etihad Rail works

In Sharjah, motorists travelling around key roads are experiencing temporary diversions as construction progresses on access roads for the upcoming Etihad Rail passenger station. The roads that have been closed are the ones connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge.

The closure will last for two months, from July 1 to August 30. Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and adhere to traffic safety guidelines. The project will ultimately improve connectivity to the national passenger rail network.

7. Inter-emirate travel changes with Etihad Rail

Perhaps the biggest transport milestone of the year is the launch of the UAE's first Etihad Rail passenger service on June 30.

The inaugural route between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah marks the beginning of a nationwide passenger rail network that will eventually connect multiple emirates, offering residents a fast alternative to driving between cities.

It's been a week since the launch of this route, and commuters have already begun factoring in the time saved by taking the new rail network, particularly on routes such as Abu Dhabi-Fujairah, where public transport journeys can currently take more than five hours.

For drivers, the train cuts the journey by 35 to 45 minutes. For residents relying on public transportation, the difference is much bigger as there is no direct bus link between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.