Residents warned of traffic jam due to accident on Dubai-Al Ain Road
Dubai Police urged motorists to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area
- PUBLISHED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 10:14 AM UPDATED: Mon 28 Sept 2026, 10:15 AM
Residents in the UAE on Monday morning were warned of a traffic accident obstructing flow on Dubai-Al Road.
Dubai Police noted that the accident on September 28 is affecting traffic flow towards Dubai.
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Motorists were advised to expect delays and exercise caution while navigating the affected area.
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