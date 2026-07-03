Sharjah announces traffic diversion for over a month amid Etihad Rail works

Sharjah has announced a temporary traffic diversion between University City and Institutes Land as part of Etihad Rail ongoing works.

Under the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project, the temporary diversion will be in effect for over a month, from July 4 until August 23, 2026.

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Etihad Rail works have prompted road closures and traffic diversions in other areas too. However, motorists see the temporary disruptions as a route to smoother, hassle-free commutes in the future.

Earlier, from April 4, authorities announced the closure of the exit from Maliha Road towards Dubai's Emirates Road every weekend, for two months, which continued till June 1.

Etihad Rail first train

On June 30, Etihad Rail made history with its first passenger train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. The excitement was palpable, with residents from all over the country wanting to join in on this historic moment.

Relive the thrill here with Khaleej Times' live blog as we covered Etihad Rail's landmark first journey, residents reactions, the scenic route, and everything in between.

The passenger rail network will be formally launched on September 30, 2026.

Dubai and Al Dhaid stations will be opened on September 30, 2026, in addition to the Al Dhafra region stations starting from December 30, 2026. The passenger train will complete its route at Sharjah station on March 30, 2027.

Bookings open on Etihad Rail website

Over 10,000 Etihad Rail tickets were sold ahead of the start of operations of the service on Tuesday.

Ticket prices on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route have a 50 per cent discount, and start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class. Customers can now book their tickets, with a variety of options available, through the Etihad Rail app and website.